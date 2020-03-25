Houston-area COVID-19 cases climb to 803 with 24 patients recovering

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With new cases adding to the staggering count everyday, the Houston-area is also reporting more deaths.
On March 28, Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed the city of Houston's second COVID-19 related death. Chief Sam Pena confirmed that 83 firefighters are quarantined as Chief Art Acevedo confirmed 7 officers have tested positive for the virus.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 526
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 232 cases
Harris County: 213 cases, 1 death
Brazoria County: 61 cases
Brazos County: 40 cases, 1 death
Chambers County: 3 cases
Fort Bend County: 101 cases, 1 death
Galveston County: 60 cases
Grimes County: 2 cases
Liberty County: 2 cases
Matagorda County: 11 cases, 1 death
Montgomery County: 63 cases
Wharton County: 5 cases
Walker County: 2 cases
Washington County: 5 cases
Austin County: 2 cases
San Jacinto: 1 case
TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN
