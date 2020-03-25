729 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With new cases adding to the staggering count everyday, the Houston-area is also reporting more deaths.On March 27, a day after the city of Houston confirmed its first COVID-19 death, Fort Bend County, which reported the earliest cases in the area, also confirmed a its first coronavirus death.The patient was a woman in her 70s with "significant pre-existing medical conditions." The county said she died March 25, and was confirmed to be a coronavirus-related death.Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.