coronavirus texas

729 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With new cases adding to the staggering count everyday, the Houston-area is also reporting more deaths.

On March 27, a day after the city of Houston confirmed its first COVID-19 death, Fort Bend County, which reported the earliest cases in the area, also confirmed a its first coronavirus death.

The patient was a woman in her 70s with "significant pre-existing medical conditions." The county said she died March 25, and was confirmed to be a coronavirus-related death.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 526

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 68 cases

Harris County: 160 cases, 1 death

Brazoria County: 61 cases

Brazos County: 31 cases

Chambers County: 3 cases

Fort Bend County: 101 cases, 1 death

Galveston County: 49 cases

Grimes County: 2 cases

Liberty County: 2 cases

Matagorda County: 11 cases, 1 death

Montgomery County: 63 cases

Wharton County: 5 cases

Walker County: 2 case

Washington County: 5 case

Austin County: 2 cases

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonfort bend countygalveston countymatagorda countyhealthtexas newsoutbreakcoronavirushealth watchcoronavirus texashealth care
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
2nd coronavirus death reported in Houston as cases jump
85 more Houston-area cases reported Tuesday
2 additional HCSO deputies test positive for COVID-19
ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd coronavirus death reported in Houston as cases jump
2 dead in Texas City apartment shooting
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Stormy cool front blowing into Houston
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98
Where does Texas rank on list of COVID-19 tests per capita?
Show More
New COVID-19 test could be game-changer
MLB to make gowns, masks out of jerseys for doctors, nurses
HPD, HFD losing dozens to quarantine
Loved ones throw social distancing reception for newlyweds
New hospital rules restricts couple from seeing sick daughter
More TOP STORIES News