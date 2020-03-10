7 people recover from coronavirus while Houston-area cases climb to 80, officials say

On March 19, a new case was announced involving a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 years old. She was hospitalized and has no known travel or exposure history.

On March 18, Houston added a group of five new cases, including a man between 50-60 years old who was hospitalized and had no known recent travel;

A man between 70-80 years old who is recovering at home and had traveled to New York;

A man between 50-60 years old who is recovering at home and had traveled to Spain;

A woman between 20-30 years old who was hospitalized and had traveled to Mexico;

A man between 60-70 years old who was hospitalized and had no known recent travel;

On March 14, the Houston Health Department reported a fifth total case of COVID-19 in the city, a man between 50 and 60 years old. Health officials said the man recently traveled internationally. He was hospitalized but was in good condition.

On March 13, the Houston Health Department announced a presumptive positive case involving a woman between 70 and 80 years old, who recently traveled to Egypt.

The Houston Health Department announced Wednesday night a presumptive case of a female in the 15 to 25 age range, who was experiencing mild symptoms and quarantined in her home. She recently traveled to New York state. While the woman actually lives in New York, she was staying in Houston. Health officials say the woman was at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8. According to officials, she was not symptomatic during her rodeo visit. She was considered a low risk to attendees. This is being considered a Houston case and is included in the Houston case count.

A man in his 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise was a presumptive positive case.

A woman in her 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, a case confirmed by the CDC.

Later in the afternoon on March 19, Harris County officials announced five new cases, but did not immediately identify the patients.

On Thursday, March 19, Harris County added a new case: a man between 40 and 50 years old who lives in northwest Harris County.

During the afternoon of March 18, Harris County added five new cases, including a woman between 30 and 40 years old from the northeast county, who had known contact with another person with COVID-19;

A man between 30 and 40 years old from the northwest county, whose case is still under investigation;

A man between 80 and 90 years old from the northwest county, whose case was community spread;

A man between 20 and 30 years old from the northwest county, whose case was community spread;

A woman between 40 and 50 years old from the southwest county, whose case was community spread.

During the morning of March 18, Harris County public health officials announced two new coronavirus cases. The first case is a man in his 60s or 70s, and the second is a man in his 30s or 40s. Both cases appear to be community spread, and both individuals do not have a recent travel history.

On March 17, Harris County public health officials announced three new cases. The first is a man between 40 and 50 years old who lives in northwest Harris County. An investigation into his travel history was ongoing. The second new case was a woman between 40 and 50 years old who lives in southeast Harris County. An investigation into her travel history was also ongoing. The third new case was another man between 40 and 50 years old who lives in northwest Harris County. He had known contact with a positive COVID-19 case.



On Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said two of the cases revealed were in critical condition.

On March 15, Harris County Public Health reported two new coronavirus cases. The first was a woman between the ages of 40 and 50 who was in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in northwest Harris County. The second case was a man between the ages of 50 and 60. Officials were investigating the details related to the man's case and his travel history. The two additional cases have no relation to each other and were being investigated independently.

Reported on March 12, the county said a man between the ages of 40 and 50 from the northwest part of Harris County had a case of COVID-19. Harris County Public Health said the man was discharged and was in isolation at home. Officials stated it informed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spring about possible exposure to the case.

A woman in her 20s to 30s, not linked to an Egyptian river cruise, was reported as positive. Officials said she was living in Italy.

A man who recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, which was a case confirmed by the CDC.

A woman who recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, also a case confirmed by the CDC.

A man in his 60s or 70s who recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise was a positive case.

A woman in her 60s or 70s, who also recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, was a positive case.

On Friday, March 20, Brazos County health authorities announced a fifth case of coronavirus. The patient is a man between 40 and 50 years old who lives in the Rosharon area. The man was not hospitalized and was recovering at a private residents, officials said.

On Wednesday March 18, Brazoria County Health Department announced its fourth case of COVID-19. The patient is a man who lives n Manvel and is between the age of 55 and 65. He is being hospitalized and is stable.

On March 14, Brazoria County announced its first two coronavirus cases. Health officials said the two patients live together at a home in Alvin. The individuals have not recently traveled outside of the Houston area, but did attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Cook-Off. Both individuals are between the ages of 35 and 45 and are quarantined at home. The Brazoria County Health Department is working to identify any contacts they may have had.

On March 11, The Brazoria County Health Department announced its third COVID-19 case. The individual is a woman, between the age of 50-60, who lives in the Pearland-area. Authorities say the case is travel-related. The woman went to an ER in Houston and was tested in the Houston Medical Center. The Brazoria County Health Department is conducting an epidemiological investigation and is working to identify any contacts she may have had.

Woman in her 20's who traveled to Spain.

Man in his 60's who traveled to Colorado.

Woman in her 20's who traveled to New York.

Woman in her 50's who traveled to Colorado.

On March 19, the county added seven cases, including a woman in her 40s with international travel who has moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home;

A woman in her 50s with domestic travel to a region with widespread local disease. She has moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home;

A man in his 40s with domestic travel and mild to moderate symptoms, He is in isolation at home;

A minor child with domestic travel and mild symptoms who is in isolation at home;

A man in his 40s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home;

A woman in her 30s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home;

And a man in his 30s with moderate symptoms who is recovering in isolation at home.

On March 18, officials said a woman in her 70s with a history of international travel. They said she was experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation in her home.

A man in his 60s is hospitalized and in stable condition.

A woman in her 20s with a history of international travel. Health officials say she experienced mild symptoms, which have been resolved. She is isolated in her home.

A man in his 40s, with a history of international travel and exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad. He experienced moderate flu-like symptoms, which have resolved and is in isolation at home.

A woman in her 50s, with a history of international travel. She experienced mild symptoms, which have resolved and she was in isolation home.

A man in his 70s with a history of international travel. He was hospitalized and discharged in good condition and was recovering in isolation at home.

A man in his 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

A woman in her 60s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

A woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise.

A man in his 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

A man in his 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise

A woman in her 60s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

The first is a man in his 50s who went to his primary physician and is currently self-quarantined in his home.

The second is a woman in her 40s who went to an area clinic, according to officials. She is also self-quarantined in her home. Both have recently traveled within the U.S., but officials said it's unclear if they were exposed via travel or community spread.

On March 17, Galveston announced its second case. The patient is a man between 45 to 50 years old. He went to a UTMB clinic with symptoms including fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache and body aches. Results from the clinic showed he tested positive for COVID-19. His results were pending confirmation from the Houston Health Department laboratory. Officials said the man has not recently traveled or been in contact with another infected person, suggesting the first signs of community spread in Galveston County.

On Friday, March 13, the Galveston County Health District confirmed its first COVID-19 case in a resident. The woman, who is a Friendswood resident and was in self-quarantine in Austin, is between 30 and 35 years old. Officials said the woman's case is linked directly to a Montgomery County case involving a man in his 40s.

On March 17, the county reported a woman between 50 and 55 as its third positive COVID-19 case. The patient recently traveled to the state of Washington, according to officials. At the onset of symptoms, the patient underwent screening and testing for COVID-19 and stated that she "immediately went home to self-quarantine" and that she has "been in self-quarantine since last

Friday [March 13]." The patient reported that she has been in contact with state health officials who are monitoring her health status, and that she expects to hear from them "in the next day or two" for more information on the expected duration of her self-quarantine.

A 60-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Matagorda County on March 14, marking the county's first case. Health officials said she was originally admitted to the Matagorda Regional Medical center due to complications with pneumonia, but later tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was in fair condition but was still in the hospital.

A man in his 90s was being treated at Matagorda Regional Medical Center and died Sunday evening after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

A woman, who is in her 60s, and is a resident of Northwest Montgomery County. Officials said she is in isolation in her home. She has no recent travel history, and no known contact with other patients.

A man in his 40s, who is a resident of southwest Montgomery County, and is also in isolation at his home. The man recently traveled to California.

On March 15, the county reported a man in his 50s as the fifth positive COVID-19 case. He's a resident of South Montgomery County, according to officials and is in isolation in his home. The man recently traveled to California.

On March 14, health officials reported a northwest Montgomery County woman in her 40s was counted as the fourth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the area. She is in isolation at her home and is doing well. Health officials said this case is connected to Montgomery County's third case.

Reported on March 12, a man who resides in the northwest part of the county and recently traveled to Florida, was counted as the third presumptive positive case of COVID-19. He is in his 40s. As of March 16, he is in good condition in a hospital in Montgomery County.

Officials provided an update Thursday confirming that the county's first presumptive positive case is an officer for the Patton Village Police Department. The patient is in his 40s and a resident of northwest Montgomery County. The patient's results are still pending from the CDC. On Friday afternoon, the Montgomery County Hospital District said the man is in critical condition. County officials said he has no travel history outside the state of Texas. The county also said it has reached out to the man's close contacts and those most at risk. They are in self-quarantine and being monitored by the public health district. Health officials also confirmed that his case is connected to a presumptive positive case of a woman in her 30s who resides in Galveston County, although she is currently located in the Austin area.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed a second presumptive case. The woman, who is in her 40s, lives in south Montgomery County. Health officials said she recently traveled to New Orleans, but has not traveled abroad. As of March 16, she is in critical condition in a hospital in Harris County.

The man, who is in his 50s, resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His travel history is still under investigation.

Woman in her 40s, who recently traveled to Germany, tested positive for COVID-19. She's currently in isolation in her home.

On March 18, the county announced a confirmed case involving a man in his 50s.

