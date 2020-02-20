6-year-old becomes 2-time cancer survivor thanks to blood donors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old boy has beat brain cancer not just once, but twice now.
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center honored Owen Langston and his family Thursday. They surprised them by introducing them to blood donors Jaime Adame and Sylvia Ramon, who helped Owen.
"It's a blessing that we all can give," said Ramon. "It only takes a few minutes."
"I'm not a big crier or a very emotional guy," said Adame. "It drove me straight to tears to see the joy and feel that little life when he gave me a hug."
Owen told ABC13 that he's thankful to the donors. He said the blood made him stronger.
"Blood is what keeps your heart running and keeps you alive," said Owen.
