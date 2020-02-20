Health & Fitness

6-year-old becomes 2-time cancer survivor thanks to blood donors

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old boy has beat brain cancer not just once, but twice now.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center honored Owen Langston and his family Thursday. They surprised them by introducing them to blood donors Jaime Adame and Sylvia Ramon, who helped Owen.

"It's a blessing that we all can give," said Ramon. "It only takes a few minutes."

"I'm not a big crier or a very emotional guy," said Adame. "It drove me straight to tears to see the joy and feel that little life when he gave me a hug."

Owen told ABC13 that he's thankful to the donors. He said the blood made him stronger.

"Blood is what keeps your heart running and keeps you alive," said Owen.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessblood donationscancer
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD worker removed for inappropriate conduct with student
Man pleads guilty after promising Rice star died in his sleep
Video shows train smash into trucker who avoided car crash
THEY'RE BACK! See the new Stripes' Selena collectible cups
Cold, wet and dreary this afternoon
TSU officially parts with president after admissions scandal
Lockdown lifted at all Royal ISD campuses
Show More
HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl
Former MLB pitcher's sign-stealing lawsuit adds Astros owner
Custom casket made for Minnesota bus driver after 50+ years of work
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
More TOP STORIES News