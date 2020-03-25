526 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With new cases adding to the staggering count everyday, the Houston-area is also reporting more deaths.
On March 27, a day after the city of Houston confirmed its first COVID-19 death, Fort Bend County, which reported the earliest cases in the area, also confirmed a its first coronavirus death.
The patient was a woman in her 70s with "significant pre-existing medical conditions." The county said she died March 25, and was confirmed to be a coronavirus-related death.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 526
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 68 cases
Harris County: 160 cases, 1 death
Brazoria County: 52 cases
Brazos County: 31 cases
Chambers County: 3 cases
Fort Bend County: 86 cases, 1 death
Galveston County: 49 cases
Grimes County: 2 cases
Liberty County: 2 cases
Matagorda County: 11 cases, 1 death
Montgomery County: 41 cases
Wharton County: 5 cases
Walker County: 2 case
Washington County: 5 case
Austin County: 2 cases
