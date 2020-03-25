coronavirus texas

525 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With new cases adding to the staggering count everyday, the Houston-area is also reporting more deaths.

On March 27, a day after the city of Houston confirmed its first COVID-19 death, Fort Bend County, which reported the earliest cases in the area, also confirmed a its first coronavirus death.

The patient was a woman in her 70s with "significant pre-existing medical conditions." The county said she died March 25, and was confirmed to be a coronavirus-related death.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 525

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 68 cases

Harris County: 160 cases, 1 death

Brazoria County: 52 cases

Brazos County: 31 cases

Chambers County: 2 cases

Fort Bend County: 86 cases, 1 death

Galveston County: 49 cases

Grimes County: 2 cases

Liberty County: 2 cases

Matagorda County: 11 cases, 1 death

Montgomery County: 41 cases

Wharton County: 5 cases

Walker County: 2 case

Washington County: 5 case

Austin County: 2 cases

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




