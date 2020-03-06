Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 5 common questions about the fast-spreading illness

The novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, is quickly evolving and that means many of us have questions that health experts may not yet know the answers to.

But that doesn't mean we have to be uninformed.

Along with checking with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we looked to get answers to common questions from Dr. Gabriela Bowden, associate professor of microbiology at University of Houston - Downtown.

Some of the most common concerns surround the risk of infection for pregnant women, if it's still safe to go to large events, and if it's safe to travel on a cruise.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Where are the COVID-19 cases across the globe?
