COVID-19 cases increase to 5 in Houston area

Thursday night, officials confirmed there is a man between the ages of 60-70 years old who has a history of international travel.
The man is said to be experiencing some symptoms and has self-quarantined at home.
His lab work has been sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing.
On Thursday night, Harris County officials released a statement confirming that another Houston-area resident was a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, in addition to a man and a woman who were confirmed to have the virus.
Officials say a third person has been identified as a man between 60-70 years old who lives in northwest Harris County.
It is believed that all the cases of the virus were contracted abroad in Egypt.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet he is encouraging Houstonians to limit international travel for now, but also not to be paralyzed by fear.
“All the #COVIDー19 cases in the Houston area have international travel in common and we've been actively monitoring these individuals since they were identified as being at-risk.”#hounews— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 6, 2020
Full press release on first presumptive positive case: https://t.co/TTHo3ALGSf
“I encourage Houstonians to limit international travel for the time being and heed the advice of public health officials about healthy hygiene habits. If you are feeling sick, stay at home. But do not be paralyzed by fear.”#COVIDー19 #hounewshttps://t.co/TTHo3ALGSf— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 6, 2020
Here are the total cases in our area:
Harris County- 2 Confirmed
Harris County -1 Presumptive
Houston-1 Presumptive
Fort Bend County-1 Presumptive
An additional case involves a man and a woman from around the same area.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo added the two patients, including a Rice University employee, were part of a group that traveled to Egypt. Hidalgo said she believes there will be more cases to come in the county.
BREAKING: Harris County leaders addressing two confirmed cases of coronavirus in NW Harris County. Says the two were a part of a group that traveled to Egypt. One is a Rice Univ employee. Judge Hidalgo says they expect to see more positive cases 😟 #Abc13https://t.co/LSs359p4pS— Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) March 5, 2020
Rice offered a statement concerning the trip involving the positive case:
Harris County Public Health notified Rice officials this afternoon that the university employee who was self-quarantined tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.— Rice University (@RiceUniversity) March 5, 2020
Link to full statement: https://t.co/B3ZhhGRt7R pic.twitter.com/81FQjLyxjg
Fort Bend County officials said a man from Stafford, who is in his 70s, has a case of the virus. That person recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized and stable. The man visited his doctor after experiencing symptoms, officials added.
WATCH: Fort Bend County officials confirm coronavirus with "presumptive positive" case
READ ALSO: Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths
The Fort Bend County case is the first positive test result for COVID-19 in Texas outside of the passengers returned under federal quarantine from Wuhan City, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
According to DSHS, the test was performed at the public health lab in Houston and will be confirmed by testing at the CDC.
Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
As the number of cases grows, health experts are working to keep myths about the virus at bay.
"The CDC specifically states on their website that people should not be wearing masks or buying masks right now if they're healthy because of several reasons. Number one: the CDC recommends wearing masks only if you're sick, and you should be staying home if you're sick," said Dr. Gabriella Bowden, associate professor of microbiology at University of Houston - Downtown.
If you want to learn more, a Children's Health Summit will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Harris County Department of Education on 6300 Irvington Blvd.
Then at noon, UTMB's Galveston campus will host a COVID-19 town hall.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are distinct, but somewhat similar to the flu, and include high fever, deep chest cough and difficulty breathing.
The county also released the following list of precautions you can take to keep you and your family safe.
- Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.
- Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
READ MORE: No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
RELATED LINKS:
What your child's school district is doing about coronavirus
Ways to protect you and your family in case of coronavirus outbreak in US
Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.