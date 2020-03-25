476 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area is fast approaching another benchmark for COVID-19 cases.
There have now been 476 cases identified over the past several weeks.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 476
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 68 cases
Harris County: 135 cases, 1 death
Brazoria County: 39 cases
Brazos County: 31 cases
Chambers County: 2 cases
Fort Bend County: 86 cases
Galveston County: 40 cases
Grimes County: 2 cases
Liberty County: 2 cases
Matagorda County: 10 cases, 1 death
Montgomery County: 41 cases
Wharton County: 5 cases
Walker County: 1 case
Washington County: 6 case
Austin County: 1 case
