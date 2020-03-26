46 new hospital beds added in Houston in midst of outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee helped usher in a hospital wing at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston that will provide beds in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Houston-area U.S. representative announced the opening of the wing, which houses 46 beds, Thursday afternoon.
The congresswoman heads up the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, which has been instrumental in the latest $2 trillion stimulus that's expected to be signed by Pres. Trump.
Jackson Lee also announced the launch of mobile testing for seniors.
United Memorial, located at 510 W. Tidwell Rd., is a COVID-19 testing site, available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Friday.
