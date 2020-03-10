37 coronavirus cases identified in Houston area

On March 14, Brazoria County announced its first two coronavirus cases. Health officials said the two patients live together at a home in Alvin. The individuals have not recently traveled outside of the Houston area, but did attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Cook-Off. Both individuals are between the ages of 35 and 45 and are quarantined at home. The Brazoria County Health Department is working to identify any contacts they may have had.

The county, home to Texas A&M, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 17. However, the university confirmed the case is not a Texas A&M or Blinn College student. The patient is a woman in her 20s.

A man in his 40s, with a history of international travel and exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad. He experienced moderate flu-like symptoms, which have resolved and is in isolation at home.

A woman in her 50s, with a history of international travel. She experienced mild symptoms, which have resolved and she was in isolation home.

A man in his 70s with a history of international travel. He was hospitalized and discharged in good condition and was recovering in isolation at home.

A man in his 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

A woman in her 60s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

A woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise.

A man in his 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

A man in his 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise

A woman in her 60s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise.

On March 17, Galveston announced its second case. The patient is a man between 45 to 50 years old. He went to a UTMB clinic with symptoms including fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache and body aches. Results from the clinic showed he tested positive for COVID-19. His results were pending confirmation from the Houston Health Department laboratory. Officials said the man has not recently traveled or been in contact with another infected person, suggesting the first signs of community spread in Galveston County.

On Friday, March 13, the Galveston County Health District confirmed its first COVID-19 case in a resident. The woman, who is a Friendswood resident and was in self-quarantine in Austin, is between 30 and 35 years old. Officials said the woman's case is linked directly to a Montgomery County case involving a man in his 40s.

On March 17, Harris County public health officials announced three new cases. The first is a man between 40 and 50 years old who lives in northwest Harris County. An investigation into his travel history was ongoing. The second new case was a woman between 40 and 50 years old who lives in southeast Harris County. An investigation into her travel history was also ongoing. The third new case was another man between 40 and 50 years old who lives in northwest Harris County. He had known contact with a positive COVID-19 case.



On Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said two of the cases revealed were in critical condition.

On March 15, Harris County Public Health reported two new coronavirus cases. The first was a woman between the ages of 40 and 50 who was in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in northwest Harris County. The second case was a man between the ages of 50 and 60. Officials were investigating the details related to the man's case and his travel history. The two additional cases have no relation to each other and were being investigated independently.

Reported on March 12, the county said a man between the ages of 40 and 50 from the northwest part of Harris County had a case of COVID-19. Harris County Public Health said the man was discharged and was in isolation at home. Officials stated it informed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spring about possible exposure to the case.

A woman in her 20s to 30s, not linked to an Egyptian river cruise, was reported as positive. Officials said she was living in Italy.

A man who recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, which was a case confirmed by the CDC.

A woman who recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, also a case confirmed by the CDC.

A man in his 60s or 70s who recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise was a positive case.

A woman in her 60s or 70s, who also recently traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, was a positive case.

On March 14, the Houston Health Department reported a fifth total case of COVID-19 in the city, a man between 50 and 60 years old. Health officials said the man recently traveled internationally. He was hospitalized but was in good condition.

On March 13, the Houston Health Department announced a presumptive positive case involving a woman between 70 and 80 years old, who recently traveled to Egypt.

The Houston Health Department announced Wednesday night a presumptive case of a female in the 15 to 25 age range, who was experiencing mild symptoms and quarantined in her home. She recently traveled to New York state. While the woman actually lives in New York, she was staying in Houston. Health officials say the woman was at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8. According to officials, she was not symptomatic during her rodeo visit. She was considered a low risk to attendees. This is being considered a Houston case and is included in the Houston case count.

A man in his 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise was a presumptive positive case.

A woman in her 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, a case confirmed by the CDC.

Umm. Judge @LinaHidalgoTX just said the guy who went to @RODEOHOUSTON cookoff is not coorperating and won’t tell officials which tent he was at. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #coronavirus #abc13 https://t.co/m1s2SAA7x6 pic.twitter.com/BblCnTQx63 — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) March 12, 2020

A 60-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Matagorda County on March 14, marking the county's first case. Health officials said she was originally admitted to the Matagorda Regional Medical center due to complications with pneumonia, but later tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was in fair condition but was still in the hospital.

A man in his 90s was being treated at Matagorda Regional Medical Center and died Sunday evening after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

On March 14, health officials reported a northwest Montgomery County woman in her 40s was counted as the fourth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the area. She is in isolation at her home and is doing well. Health officials said this case is connected to Montgomery County's third case.

Reported on March 12, a man who resides in the northwest part of the county and recently traveled to Florida, was counted as the third presumptive positive case of COVID-19. He is in his 40s. As of March 16, he is in good condition in a hospital in Montgomery County.

Officials provided an update Thursday confirming that the county's first presumptive positive case is an officer for the Patton Village Police Department. The patient is in his 40s and a resident of northwest Montgomery County. The patient's results are still pending from the CDC. On Friday afternoon, the Montgomery County Hospital District said the man is in critical condition. County officials said he has no travel history outside the state of Texas. The county also said it has reached out to the man's close contacts and those most at risk. They are in self-quarantine and being monitored by the public health district. Health officials also confirmed that his case is connected to a presumptive positive case of a woman in her 30s who resides in Galveston County, although she is currently located in the Austin area.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed a second presumptive case. The woman, who is in her 40s, lives in south Montgomery County. Health officials said she recently traveled to New Orleans, but has not traveled abroad. As of March 16, she is in critical condition in a hospital in Harris County.

