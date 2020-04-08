34 assisted living residents and staff test positive for coronavirus in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- There has now been another coronavirus outbreak at an assisted living facility, this time in La Porte.Officials say 34 residents and staff members have tested positive at the La Porte Health Center on South Utah Street.The facility has now been placed under strict health control orders to ensure appropriate infection control.The assisted living facility is also putting new preventative measures in to place to help slow the spread.This comes several days after the Galveston County Health Department announced 83 people, including patients and employees, tested positive for COVID-19 at The Resort at Texas City. The next day, one of the patients died.About 30 people in the nursing home in Texas City are being tested with hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to determine whether it will be a successful treatment, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday.