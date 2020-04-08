coronavirus texas

34 assisted living residents and staff test positive for coronavirus in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- There has now been another coronavirus outbreak at an assisted living facility, this time in La Porte.

Officials say 34 residents and staff members have tested positive at the La Porte Health Center on South Utah Street.

The facility has now been placed under strict health control orders to ensure appropriate infection control.

The assisted living facility is also putting new preventative measures in to place to help slow the spread.

SEE ALSO: COVID-19 treatment drug being tested on 30 Texas City senior home patients

This comes several days after the Galveston County Health Department announced 83 people, including patients and employees, tested positive for COVID-19 at The Resort at Texas City. The next day, one of the patients died.

About 30 people in the nursing home in Texas City are being tested with hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to determine whether it will be a successful treatment, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessla portecoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
What will Easter look like for churches amid pandemic?
7 tips you need to know now when filing for unemployment
Houston VA hospital nurse dies from COVID-19
HPD and other chiefs slam judges for releasing violent inmates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis, ABC News sources say
Man found shot to death in west Harris County
Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in
What will Easter look like for churches amid pandemic?
3 women sought for questioning in death of 5-year-old
CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to virus
Astros Foundation to hold PPE drive at Minute Maid Park today
Show More
Woman attacked by 2 women, man in incident near gas station
ABC13's Morning News
First Houston firefighter to be hospitalized with coronavirus
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from San Antonio
7 tips you need to know now when filing for unemployment
More TOP STORIES News