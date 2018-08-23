King Bio Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of It’s Kids and Infant Products Due to Potential Microbial Contamination https://t.co/QtkKaxe8a4— U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) August 22, 2018
The products are used to treat symptoms associated with bed wetting, chicken pox, and colic.
The company said a small percent of the products sold between August 2017 and April 2018 have tested positive for microbial contamination.
Click here for a full list of recalled products
Use of products with microbial contamination could "potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention and could result in infections that could be life-threatening to certain individuals," the FDA said.
However, King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled items should stop using them and contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.com or call King Bio at 866-298-2740.