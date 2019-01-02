HEALTH & FITNESS

3 sports and fitness events to check out in Houston this week

Sideout VolleyBar. | Photo: Brian D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From volleyball to scuba diving courses, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
---

Volleyball and Happy Hour





If you're looking for a fun way to get active and meet new people, opt for a game of volleyball this Friday night.

If volleyball isn't your game, you can socialize on the large patio or play a game of cornhole or ping pong. Snack on fare from the food track and enjoy drinks from the fully-stocked bar.

No experience is necessary to play volleyball. The venue is child friendly until 9 p.m. Leashed dogs are also allowed.

When: Friday, Jan. 4, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Sideout VolleyBar, 2623 Keene St.
Price: Free for volleyball or happy hour only admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Paths Less Pedaled: Group Bike Ride





If you're looking to shed those holiday calories, opt for a group bike ride this Sunday afternoon.

The group will ride east covering all the Harrisburg trails and will make its way to the Braes Bayou trails, according to its website. On the way, bike riders will explore new and old paths.

Participants can rent a bike at the Bike Barn rental shop at 105 Sabine St.

When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 2-5 p.m.
Where: El Tiempo Cantina - Navigation, 2814 Navigation Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 44% Off Scuba Diving Courses





If learning to scuba dive is one of your New Year's resolutions, check out a deal on scuba diving courses at the Gigglin Marlin Divers and Swim School.

Guests can opt for a "Discover Scuba" diving course; a two-day free diving clinic; or a Professional Association of Diving Instructors open-water diver certification course with equipment.

The "Discover Scuba" diving course allows students to learn buoyancy control and breathing underwater in an indoor heated pool. The certification course includes classroom and home study to learn scuba basics, confined water dives to execute scuba basics and open-water dives to review skills and explore.

Where: Gigglin Marlin Divers and Swim School, 4502 Almeda Road
Price: $29-$230 (up to 44 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
