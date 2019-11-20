3 simple self-defense moves that could save your child's life

It's every parent's worst nightmare: a predator trying to kidnap a child. But as ABC13 found out, there are some simple self-defense moves that every parent can teach their kid to help them stay safe."The main thing is prevention. Keeping kids aware of their surroundings," said Anthony Reed, a black belt Jiu Jitsu professor and ABC13 photographer.Reed said most attackers are looking for an easy target."You want to make your kids as difficult a target as possible," explained Reed.Reed taught his two daughters three very simple moves and they never forgot them. ABC13 asked him to show them to your kids, too."You want to teach them how to escape. That's the main thing," he said.Reed says if the bad guy or girl grabs your child's arm, you should teach your child to swing their arm away quickly by going from the opening of the hand then run away."You would twirl your hand out from the opening of my thumb," he said.Reed said if the stranger grabs both arms, your child should stretch out one arm, make a fist then use your other hand to grab that fist and pull both arms up hard and fast.For the last move, Reed said your child should get loud and yell 'Stop'!"You want to draw as much attention as you can," Reed said. "Seconds make the difference, and if you can keep your kids safe, for two extra seconds, it can be life or death."