Health officials in Houston investigate 3 possible cases of lung illnesses linked to vaping, e-cigarettes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Health Department says three people were taken to the hospital with serious lung illnesses after using e-cigarettes.Officials say the hospitalizations all occurred in August and fit the profile of an outbreak associated with the use of e-cigarette products.According to the CDC, there have been over 450 cases across the U.S. and five confirmed deaths.Officials have not pinpointed what's causing the severe outbreak, and says it could be linked to the ingredients in the pen, contaminates or a combination of factors. Tomball High School student passed out Monday night after experiencing a medical emergency involving a vape pen."The girl handed it to him. He hit it and passed out. He would not wake up. He was not waking up. They tried to get him up. He was not getting up so the ambulance had to come and get him on a stretcher," witness Ariel Scott said.Houston's Health Department plans to discuss the other cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with the use of e-cigarettes at 11 a.m.