Health & Fitness

3 Houston-area CVS employees test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two CVS stores in the Houston area shut down this week after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from CVS said they were informed that one employee at its W. Fuqua Street location and two employees at their location on Kirby Drive tested positive for coronavirus.

Both locations were shut down immediately for a brief period of time while workers cleaned and disinfected the premises.

The three employees and co-workers who were exposed to the employees have been placed under a 14-day quarantine.

Both locations are now back open.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscvscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Storm chances rise Friday and Saturday
Camden apartments giving $2K each to residents who lost jobs
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
Slim Thug drives around week after saying he has coronavirus
Texas could be next coronavirus hotspot, expert says
Show More
Baylor wants positive COVID-19 patients to participate in trial
Husband supports wife on chemo from outside window
Houston-area leads state in number of COVID-19 cases
'No end in sight' for unemployed as 6.6 million more apply
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from jail due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News