3 Houston-area CVS employees test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two CVS stores in the Houston area shut down this week after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.Officials from CVS said they were informed that one employee at its W. Fuqua Street location and two employees at their location on Kirby Drive tested positive for coronavirus.Both locations were shut down immediately for a brief period of time while workers cleaned and disinfected the premises.The three employees and co-workers who were exposed to the employees have been placed under a 14-day quarantine.Both locations are now back open.