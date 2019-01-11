3 health and fitness events to check out in Houston this weekend

Farmer's Market Bike Ride

Unleash Kickboxing & Pilates Class at Athleta

Tough Mudder Bootcamp: Houston Heights Grand Opening Party

Looking to get fit?From a bike ride to local farmer's markets to a fitness bootcamp's grand opening party, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this weekend. Read on for a rundown.---Join a group bike ride to shop for goodies at local farmer's markets this Saturday morning. The bike ride will span 12-15 miles and last approximately three hours. Riders are encouraged to bring plenty of water and a backpack to carry any purchases. After the event, riders can stick around for lunch at Onion Creek Coffee House.Guests can also rent bikes at B-Cycle Kiosk or Bike Barn.Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.Onion Creek Coffee House, Bar and Lounge, 3106 White Oak DriveFreeIf you're looking for a fun way to get active, check out the free all-levels fitness class this Saturday morning at Athleta. The class consists of 30 minutes of cardio kickboxing and 30 minutes of Pilates.Guests are encouraged to bring an exercise mat and water bottle. Stick around after for giveaways and a post-workout breakfast from the event's sponsor, Fuel.Saturday, Jan. 12, 9-10 a.m.Athleta, 5085 Westheimer RoadFreeCelebrate the grand opening of the Tough Mudder Bootcamp in Houston Heights with music, drinks, vendors and free classes at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony will also take place at noon.Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Tough Mudder Bootcamp Houston Heights, 1901 Taylor St., Suite IFree