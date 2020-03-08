3 additional 'presumptive positive cases' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend County, officials say

We are reporting 3 additional travel-related cases of #COVID-19. One traveler was not part of the group involved in the other Houston-area cases but was on the same cruise in Egypt at a later date.— Health & Human Ser. (@FortBendHealth) March 8, 2020
On Sunday, health officials said three presumptive positive cases came back concerning two men in their 70s and a woman in her 60s, who had recently been abroad.
The cases are as follows:
- A man in his 70s who was symptomatic, hospitalized and discharged in good condition to isolation at home.
- A man in his 70s who had a one day fever, which was resolved. He is in isolation at home.
- A woman in her 60s who had mild symptoms which have resolved. She is in isolation at home.
This brings the total to five presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 and one definite case in Fort Bend County.
The health department said it's working to identify anyone who has been in close contact with the three individuals.
They're also asking anyone who recently returned to the US from a COVID-19 outbreak area to monitor themselves for fevers, coughs and difficulty with breathing for at least 14 days after your return.
The county also released the following list of precautions you can take to keep you and your family safe.
- Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.
- Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
