2nd HCSO deputy dies from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has died due to COVID-19 complications, according to HSCO.

News of the death came Saturday as plans were being made to transport the body from a hospital to a funeral home. The deputy's name wasn't immediately released.


This is the second death of an active member of the sheriff's office from COVID-19.

A formal procession was planned for Saturday afternoon and would begin at St. Luke's Hospital.


This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.
