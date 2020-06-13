2nd HCSO deputy dies from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has died due to COVID-19 complications, according to HSCO.News of the death came Saturday as plans were being made to transport the body from a hospital to a funeral home. The deputy's name wasn't immediately released.This is the second death of an active member of the sheriff's office from COVID-19.A formal procession was planned for Saturday afternoon and would begin at St. Luke's Hospital.