coronavirus texas

28 people at Missouri City nursing home test positive for COVID-19

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than two dozen people, including residents and employees, at a Missouri City nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.

Park Manor Quail Valley announced on Wednesday that 16 residents and 12 employees have tested positive for the virus.

The facility's CEO said in a statement that 10 patients are receiving treatment in the hospital and six patients are being treated at the facility.

"Our twelve team members are under the supervision of their primary care physicians and are quarantined at home," read the statement. "We began specific measures to reduce the risk of this virus spreading through the facility on March 9th."

Those measures include no visitors, no group activities, no communal dining, as well as increased employee monitoring, which includes a travel ban.

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said about 30 people at a nursing home in Texas City are being tested with hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to determine whether it will be a successful treatment.

Last week, the Galveston County Health Department announced 83 people, including patients and employees, tested positive for COVID-19 at The Resort at Texas City. The next day, one of the patients died.

READ MORE: Galveston Co. counts 83 COVID-19 cases at Texas City assisted living home

READ MORE: COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustinoutbreakgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texasabbottcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newsmedical emergencymedical specialistshealth watchhealth carenursesmedical researchdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. judge orders parks closed for Easter weekend
What to do if you get an eviction notice during pandemic
How a family of 7 battling COVID-19 stays connected
Two major charter schools close for the year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe hailstorms possible in Houston Thursday
Woman unleashes racist rant at Vietnamese woman
Harris Co. judge orders parks closed for Easter weekend
Houston parks staying open for now, mayor says
African Americans make up majority of COVID-19 deaths in Houston
13 Investigates why some have a tougher time getting food
Astro Lance McCullers delivers food to hospitals
Show More
What to do if you get an eviction notice during pandemic
What we know on coronavirus impact on oil prices tumbling
7 tips you need to know now when filing for unemployment
Person of interest in shooting says she wasn't involved
Two major charter schools close for the year
More TOP STORIES News