A family in western Pennsylvania has a lot to be thankful for this holiday thanks to a stranger who stepped in to help save their daughter's life.Joseph Osborn donated part of his liver to 2-year-old Emily Smith.It was a magical moment Thursday as the pair met for the first time.Emily had a cancerous tumor on her liver. Doctors say the organ donation was Emily's only chance of survival after five unsuccessful rounds of chemotherapy.Osborn did not know the family, but wanted to help."It was one of those things where it was like the Lord loves her and the Lord values her and I'm going to stand in agreement with that," he said.So, he underwent the surgery to help a child in need."Oh my gosh. There are no words to even describe it," said Emily's mother, Heather. "It gives you chills just talking about it. I mean that was a huge surgery. I had to look into all the living donor stuff for our own purposes too. That was a huge surgery that he undertook for a complete stranger."Emily is finally cancer free and will soon go home from the hospital.