HEALTH & FITNESS

2 Texas cities listed among the worst places for allergy sufferers

EMBED </>More Videos

2 Texas cities listed as worst places to live in with allergies

By
There are plenty of complaints about how bad allergies are in Houston and the surrounding areas.

Yes, they are bad, but Houston is not anywhere near the worst cities in the country when it comes to allergies, according to new research.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America voted McAllen, Texas as the most challenging city to live in if you suffer with allergies. In second place was Louisville, Kentucky, followed by Jackson, Mississippi, Memphis, Tennessee, and then San Antonio.

The ranking is based on the pollen and mold counts, the amount of allergy medication used there, and the availability of the board certified allergists in the area, the AAFA said.

Houston was ranked 59th out of 100 cities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthallergiesresearchu.s. & worldSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News