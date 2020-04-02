2 retirement community residents in The Woodlands die of COVID-19

Stay in your own apartment at all times.

Do not let visitors, including family, neighbors or providers, in your apartment.

Always stay at least 6 feet away from any other person.

Take your temperature twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.

If you develop a fever or cough, call Public Health at 936-523-5040. This line is available 24 hours a day.

If you have trouble breathing, call 911.

Wash your hands, for 20 seconds, using soap at least four times a day, or as much as possible.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men who were residents of a retirement community in The Woodlands have died of COVD-19, marking the first deaths related to the illness in Montgomery County.Health officials announced Wednesday the men were residents of The Conservatory at Alden Bridge.One man was in his the 90s. The second victim was in his 80s.Officials once again stressed the need to follow CDC guidelines and governmental orders to stay home in order to limit contact with others and try to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.A shelter-in-place order went into effect Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Conservatory at Alden Bridge after 12 residents, one of whom was hospitalized, tested positive.The order means no one will be allowed to enter or exit the address or individual living units after the deadline, except for medical professionals, caregivers, law enforcement and people bringing in food.The mandatory order, which was issued by the Montgomery County judge and the health department, said residents may leave the facility before 6 p.m. in order to stay in another household, but they must continue to self-isolate and won't be allowed back into the facility until April 13.According to The Conservatory, the facility is not considered a nursing home or an assisted-living facility. It's considered an apartment complex for the 55+ community that offers communal dining and recreational activities."Since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in relation to this facility, all communal activities were suspended, and residents were asked to stay in their individual apartments and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19," read a news release from Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough.The county also released guidance to the apartment complex's residents who choose to stay in their individual units.