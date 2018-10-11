The Texas State Health Department has confirmed at least two reported cases of acute flaccid myelitis in Harris and Galveston Counties.In total, eight confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis have been reported across seven counties in Texas, and all patients, with the exception of one, are children.The CDC says AFM presents like polio or West Nile. Symptoms include weakness, loss of muscle tone, facial droop, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech and in "severe cases" paralysis.The health department says AFM is not required to be reported in Texas and explains the current number of cases reflect those that have been shared voluntarily and have been through the case status determination process with the Centers for Disease Control.The department also states there are a few cases are being reviewed right now that are not reflected in the official case count.The CDC said there have been 362 cases of AFM recorded in the U.S. from 2014 to 2018.