ILLNESS

2 cases of acute flaccid myelitis found in Harris and Galveston County

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors and parents are on alert because of a spike among children in a mysterious and rare disorder

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas State Health Department has confirmed at least two reported cases of acute flaccid myelitis in Harris and Galveston Counties.

In total, eight confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis have been reported across seven counties in Texas, and all patients, with the exception of one, are children.

SEE MORE: Texas officials confirm 8 cases of rare polio-like illness

The CDC says AFM presents like polio or West Nile. Symptoms include weakness, loss of muscle tone, facial droop, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech and in "severe cases" paralysis.

The health department says AFM is not required to be reported in Texas and explains the current number of cases reflect those that have been shared voluntarily and have been through the case status determination process with the Centers for Disease Control.

The department also states there are a few cases are being reviewed right now that are not reflected in the official case count.

The CDC said there have been 362 cases of AFM recorded in the U.S. from 2014 to 2018.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildren's health
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ILLNESS
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
1 death linked to recalled ground beef from Colorado
More illness
HEALTH & FITNESS
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Avoid these 3 wines if you're trying to lose weight
Texas officials confirm 8 cases of rare polio-like illness
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing HISD bus driver
Kanye West tells Pres. Trump he deserves more respect
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
At least 2 dead after Hurricane Michael slams the Gulf Coast
2 astronauts from U.S. and Russia make emergency landing
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Show More
Memorial Park introduces new trail, restrooms and more parking
Houston man assaulted women he may have met on dating apps
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
2 men accused of raping toddler and filming it
1 count dismissed in sex assault case against Harvey Weinstein
More News