Doctors are reminding those who wear contacts to remove their lenses before showering or swimming.
This after a recent incident in the United Kingdom where a man and a woman in each became blind in one eye due to an infection called acanthamoeba keratitis.
The parasite lives in water but doesn't normally cause problems, unless it gets trapped under contact lenses.
The woman had a partial cornea transplant but still lost vision in her eye.
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
EYE CARE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More