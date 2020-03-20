1st non-private testing site to open for first responders, healthcare providers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The first non-private testing site in Houston will be open starting Friday for a specific group.The primary emphasis will be for first responders and healthcare providers.The city will open more sites and test more people as more supplies are delivered.We are taking deliberate steps to protect the public and save lives," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "That is what this is all about."Many people continue to wonder if they can get tested to make sure they don't have the virus, but the answer is no.Once testing sites are open to the public, there will be a specific protocol.There will be a specific website to visit with a series of questions that need answered.People will then be connected to a nurse and if authorized, one can head over to a testing site."These sites are only for high risk groups with symptoms that have been through a screened process, and people who show up, who haven't been properly screen will not be tested," said Mayor Turner.In Thursday's news conference, the mayor also addressed millennials, saying they are not taking social distancing serious after seeing images of spring break.Turner wants the younger generation to be aware that if infected, not only do you get sick, but you're also putting others you love at risk."We're all in this together and we'll come through it much quicker," said Turner. "If we work with one another together."