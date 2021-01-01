1st public COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to more members of the general population starting as early as Saturday, Jan. 2Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on New Year's Day the opening of the city's first coronavirus vaccination clinic."The virus has taken a toll, especially among the elderly and Black and brown communities," said Turner. "The vaccine is our best shot to help prevent people from getting sick and potentially suffering severe consequences."After the Pfizer vaccine was authorized in mid-December, frontline healthcare workers began receiving doses through Phase 1A of the state of Texas's distribution plan. Moderna's vaccine was authorized soon after, and vaccinations under Phase 1B began in the state for people 65 and older and people 16 and over who had at least one chronic medical condition, like cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes.Vaccines at the city's first public clinic will be available for no cost starting Saturday for those at "high risk of severe illness and death from coronavirus disease," according to Houston Health Department.People who meet the Phase 1A or 1B criteria are eligible to register to receive the Moderna vaccine by appointment from the health department at the Saturday mass clinic.When you arrive at the clinic, healthcare workers will screen you and direct you to a specific area to receive the vaccine. You'll be monitored for about 15 minutes after for any adverse reactions.To make an appointment, call the Houston Health Department at 832-393-4220 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Saturday, Jan. 2. You'll be provided with the location and an appointment time for each person who registers to be vaccinated.According to the FDA, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people 18 years of age and olderThe Houston Health Department will announce additional free vaccination opportunities as supply increases. You can also call your medical provider for vaccine availability, or use the Texas Department of State Health Services' online map to find one.