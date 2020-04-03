Health & Fitness

3rd-grade teacher in Brooklyn is first New York City teacher to die of COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY -- Sandra Santos-Vizcaino, who taught third grade at an elementary school in Brooklyn, is the first New York City school teacher reported to have died of COVID-19.

"This is a devastating tragedy," schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said Thursday. "Sandra was a beloved teacher at P.S. 9."

Santos-Vizcaino, 54, was a more than 20-year veteran of the city's school system. She was recognized for her contributions to education in the Dominican Republic and won a grant to study bird sanctuaries there in 2009.

"The notion that we've lost a teacher is very painful," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We lost a principal last week, a young woman full of extraordinary promise."

Brooklyn principal Dez-Ann Romain was the first city education employee reported to have died of the virus.

Students in New York City haven't been to school since March 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalteacherhospitalscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm chances are on the rise
Violent offenders released with bonds as low as $1
Houstonians struggle with unemployment
Photographer captures families' lives in time of COVID-19
How to protect your credit score during the pandemic
Nurse catches celebrity attention with dancing video
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Harris Co. gives update on COVID-19 response
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
Couple separates from 3-year-old to protect her from coronavirus
'Surreal': NYC funeral homes struggle as COVID-19 deaths surge
More TOP STORIES News