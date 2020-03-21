Health & Fitness

1st free COVID-19 testing site for seniors is open

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People who are 65 and older with a cough, difficulty breathing and fever may call the Houston Health Department call center at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to be screened for free on Saturday, March 21.

People who meet the testing criteria will be provided a unique identification code and instructions on where to go for testing. The site will only accept people with a unique identification code obtained through the screening process. People who show up without an identification code will not be tested.

Three additional sites and an updated phone-based screening process will be opening in the coming days.

"The drive-thru sites will augment testing by our local medical providers," said Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department. "We recommend people with symptoms first seek COVID-19 testing from their family doctor before seeking screening for a drive-thru site."

On Friday, 159 healthcare professionals and first responders experiencing symptoms received COVID-19 testing at the 1st free drive-thru Houston site. The health department also announced the drive-thru testing site will expand its services to people over the age of 65 starting Saturday.

"If you are a healthy person with mild symptoms and not seriously ill, please self-quarantine at home," Dr. Persse said. "Most people infected with COVID-19 recover. It's important we first focus our limited testing resources on the most vulnerable."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump gives update on COVID-19 outbreak | LIVE
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 122
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Here's when the next wave of rain rolls through this weekend
Mattress Mack hosts free pet food drive with Houston SPCA
Astros' Carlos Correa has some advice worth repeating
Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
Show More
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
Experts warn against these meds for fever and pain
7 test positive for coronavirus at free drive-thru center
Mayor Turner says those behind rumors will be prosecuted
Coronavirus Q&A with a UTHealth expert and Steve Campion
More TOP STORIES News