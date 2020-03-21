1st coronavirus drive-thru for seniors to open in Houston tomorrow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday, the health department announced the first free coronavirus drive-thru testing site will expand its services to people over the age of 65.Starting on Saturday, March 21, people who are 65 and older with a cough, difficulty breathing and fever may call the Houston Health Department call center at 832-393-4220 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to be screened.People who meet the testing criteria will be provided a unique identification code and instructions on where to go for testing. The site will only accept people with a unique identification code obtained through the screening process. People who show up without an identification code will not be tested.Three additional sites and an updated phone-based screening process will be opening in the coming days."The drive-thru sites will augment testing by our local medical providers," said Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department. "We recommend people with symptoms first seek COVID-19 testing from their family doctor before seeking screening for a drive-thru site."On Friday, 159 healthcare professionals and first responders experiencing symptoms received COVID-19 testing at the Houston site."If you are a healthy person with mild symptoms and not seriously ill, please self-quarantine at home," Dr. Persse said. "Most people infected with COVID-19 recover. It's important we first focus our limited testing resources on the most vulnerable."