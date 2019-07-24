17-year-old says singing helped on her way to being cancer-free

She's only 17, but has been through more than most adults.
"I feel great," said Sophia Sereni. "I think I'm three years off of treatment now, and I feel like a normal kid."
Sereni beat leukemia back in 2017.
She even started writing her own songs while in the hospital.
"It really helped me cope with everything that I was going through at the time. I feel like it still does," she explained.
Sereni is now preparing to go to college, where she hopes to study music and religion.
"I don't know if I would say I'm an inspiration to other people," she said. "But I just want to make people know that they're not the only ones out there and that there's always somebody to talk to."
