17-year-old says singing helped on her way to being cancer-free

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4254003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sophia Sereni will celebrate her battle over cancer by singing the National Anthem at Monday's Astros game.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you ever wander into Franca's Real Italian Restaurant in Clear Lake, you might notice a new singer.She's only 17, but has been through more than most adults."I feel great," said Sophia Sereni. "I think I'm three years off of treatment now, and I feel like a normal kid."Sereni beat leukemia back in 2017.She even started writing her own songs while in the hospital."It really helped me cope with everything that I was going through at the time. I feel like it still does," she explained.Sereni is now preparing to go to college, where she hopes to study music and religion."I don't know if I would say I'm an inspiration to other people," she said. "But I just want to make people know that they're not the only ones out there and that there's always somebody to talk to."