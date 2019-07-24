HTX

17-year-old says singing helped on her way to being cancer-free

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you ever wander into Franca's Real Italian Restaurant in Clear Lake, you might notice a new singer.

She's only 17, but has been through more than most adults.

"I feel great," said Sophia Sereni. "I think I'm three years off of treatment now, and I feel like a normal kid."

Sereni beat leukemia back in 2017.

She even started writing her own songs while in the hospital.

"It really helped me cope with everything that I was going through at the time. I feel like it still does," she explained.

Sereni is now preparing to go to college, where she hopes to study music and religion.

"I don't know if I would say I'm an inspiration to other people," she said. "But I just want to make people know that they're not the only ones out there and that there's always somebody to talk to."

High school cancer survivor to sing the National Anthem at Astros game
Sophia Sereni will celebrate her battle over cancer by singing the National Anthem at Monday's Astros game.



