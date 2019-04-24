156 sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef

A warning has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control after 156 people in 10 states have been sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef.
The illness is linked to tainted ground beef eaten at home as well as restaurants. No common supplier, distributor, or brand of ground beef has yet been identified.
Twenty people have been hospitalized, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported.
The affected states are: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.
For more information, visit the CDC's website.
