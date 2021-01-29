13 Investigates: State reports 1,751 coronavirus vaccines were wasted

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10006930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In observing the county's efforts to vaccinate high-risk residents against COVID-19, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo gave some blunt words over the way registration is being done.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Providers across the state reported a total of 1,751 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted, according to data 13 Investigates obtained Friday afternoon.At least 25 of those doses were in Harris County."The report I received from the public health department is, so far, 25 doses have been lost; 20 because two vials fell and broke because a gust of wind passed and five, there was simply nobody to give them to," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo previously told media.It's just a small percent of the overall 3,160,000 vaccine doses Texas has received so far, but with thousands of residents on waiting lists to get a vaccine, doctors said the "precious commodity" should not go to waste.Within 45 minutes of receiving its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state in December, Dr. David Ellent, a physician at Genesis Medical Group, said doctors started administering it to personnel who qualify for the first phase of the state's immunization plan."Each dose, which is not going to a health care professional, goes to the patients or goes to a community member to make sure not a single dose is wasted," he said. "This is a very precious commodity."The rules in the state vaccination plan are clear and mention waste 11 times. Whenever a dose is wasted, providers are required to report it to the state within 24 hours.Each Moderna vaccine contains 10, or sometimes 11, doses and they must all be used within six hours of when the vial is opened, according to health guidelines.The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at a certain temperature and once thawed must be used and cannot be re-frozen, according to the company.The lack of access to the vaccine is now impacting people disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, Harris Health System CEO Dr. Esmaeil Porsa told 13 Investigates.The health system, which serves as a safety net for the county's vulnerable and uninsured, said on Jan. 21 it is cancelling hundreds of vaccine appointments at seven locations throughout the county due to lack of supply.Porsa said Harris Health has a system in place to ensure every single dose is used as soon as they receive it, but the supply just isn't there.Talking about the efforts the health system goes through to avoid waste, Porsa recalled a recent day that was spent administering vaccines. After the end of that long day, he said they realized they had about eight to 10 extra doses that needed to be used before they were considered bad."The staff actually stayed behind a couple of hours finding additional patients that we could administer the vaccine to," Porsa said. "I am very proud of the way we have administered the vaccines, the minimum amount of wastage."Ellent, an oncologist, said the vaccine offers more than just protection against the virus for his cancer patients, who are already in isolation while they undergo chemotherapy."Cancer is difficult enough. You put COVID on top of it and that is devastating," he said. "I'm giving them hope and I'm giving them the world because before that they can't even go outside. They're afraid. The patients talk through the screen with their family members. It becomes like a prison. ... Vaccine actually gives hope to the patients to be broken out from this chain."13 Investigates has heard from residents across the county who say they've called several providers trying to get an appointment. At Genesis Medical Group, 6,700 people are on a waiting list to receive the vaccine."If you give me 6,700 vaccines, believe me, we can use them within a week, but I need to get the vaccines," Ellent said.