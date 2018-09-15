CHILDREN'S HEALTH

11-year-old heart transplant recipient visited by rapper Drake discharged from hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Heart transplant recipient Sofia Sanchez is on the road to recovery after being discharged from the hospital.

The 11-year-old girl's mother told ABC7 Eyewitness News that she is "feeling great and enjoying the fresh air."

Sofia was discharged from Lurie Children's Hospital on Wednesday and is recovering for the next 4-6 weeks at the Ronald McDonald House.

RELATED: Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital gets heart transplant

In July, Sofia underwent open heart surgery in order to connect a VAD (ventricular assist device), which is a mechanical pump that helps support the heart and blood flow in people with heart failure.

After Sofia's "In My Feelings" video went viral, Drake visited her when he was in Chicago as part of his tour in August. He said they chatted about Justin Bieber and basketball.
RELATED: Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video

Sofia learned last month that she was getting a new heart. Her mother delivered the news to her in video that was posted on Facebook.

"I'm getting a heart! Oh my God!" Sofia squealed in the video.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdrakeviral videobirthdaychildren's healthheart transplantu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Downers Grove girl visited by rapper Drake in hospital gets 'good, strong heart'
Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital gets heart transplant
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
Heart patient hopes 'In My Feelings' video will help her meet Drake
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
Mother desperate to find doctor to diagnose her daughter
Pink eye on the rise now that students are back at school
Girl, 11, visited by Drake at hospital gets heart transplant
Children's Advil recalled for overdose concerns
More children's health
HEALTH & FITNESS
1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Sugar Land
Survey finds increasing use of marijuana among baby boomers
No reports of measles after exposure on Southwest flights
Swarms of mosquitoes infiltrate Brazoria County neighborhoods
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family of 62-pound Montgomery Co. boy says he wasn't abused
Taco Bell worker fired for refusing service to English speakers
Arrested US Border Patrol agent is a 'serial killer': Sheriff
Missouri City orders more spray days to kill mosquitoes
M&M ready to unveil Mexican jalapeno peanut candy
HEADS UP: FEMA sending Presidential Alert test to your phone
Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
Firefighters pray after mom and baby found dead during Florence
Show More
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
How Florence stacks up to other historic hurricanes
Family of missing mom of six reacts to husband's arrest
Robber killed after opening fire on customers at Whataburger
More News