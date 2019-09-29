11-year-old child dies days after collapsing at football practice in Klein

The boy, identified by relatives as Josiah Miles, died Friday, according to a GoFundme page launched in his honor.
"Last night, our loving, funny, charismatic Josiah Miles made his peaceful transition into Heaven," his aunt, De'Lana Carter wrote. "Although our hearts are broken, we know that God is in total control and we lean not on our own understanding. We sincerely appreciate the overwhelming support of love and prayers and ask that you continue to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we celebrate his life!"
A Facebook post from Klein Rams & Sweethearts, a youth football club serving the Klein and Spring school districts, also asked for prayers for the boy and his family.
First responders were called to Strack Middle School Tuesday night, after Miles was found unresponsive.
Paramedics were able to revive the child by performing CPR at the football field before transporting him to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.
The football event was not affiliated with the school, but Klein ISD trainers who were on campus did rush in to assist the student.
