11-year-old child collapses during Klein football event

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old child has been taken to the hospital after being found unconscious and unresponsive during a football event.First responders were called to Strack Middle School Tuesday night.Paramedics were able to revive the child by performing CPR.The child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands in unknown condition."The football event was not affiliated with the school, but Klein ISD trainers who were on campus did rush in to assist the student.An AED was used on the child while paramedics were en route to the school.