medical emergency

11-year-old child collapses during Klein football event

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old child has been taken to the hospital after being found unconscious and unresponsive during a football event.

First responders were called to Strack Middle School Tuesday night.

Paramedics were able to revive the child by performing CPR.

The child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands in unknown condition."

The football event was not affiliated with the school, but Klein ISD trainers who were on campus did rush in to assist the student.

An AED was used on the child while paramedics were en route to the school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskleinchildren's healthmedical emergencycollapsefootballklein isd
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEDICAL EMERGENCY
Tomball HS student falls ill while using vape pen
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
Luke Perry death: A look back at his career
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacker steals couple's U-Haul before killing their dog
Chemist sues chemical plant over racial harassment claims
5th grade football team surprises teen coach with truck
Bar owner found dead during Imelda was shot to death
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
What is an impeachment inquiry?
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Show More
Pelosi can't change 'laws of this Congress': House GOP leader
I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River could reopen Wednesday
Man says playing music amid Imelda flood brought him peace
4 therapy horses stolen from field during Imelda, owner says
Officer accused of kneeing man in face won't face charges
More TOP STORIES News