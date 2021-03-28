COVID-19 vaccine

1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Texas for all adults, state announces

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Anyone over the age of 16 will be allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas beginning today after the state is set to receive more than 1 million first doses, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The department said it is allocating over 800,000 doses to 779 providers in 202 counties. More than 200,000 additional first doses are expected to be made available to pharmacy locations and health centers.

Although eligibility will be open to all adults, the DSHS has directed providers to prioritize people 80 years and older when scheduling appointments, immediately moving them to the front of the line.

In addition to the first doses, the state is also ordering 587,950 doses intended to be used as second doses for people first vaccinated weeks ago.

"We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases," said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. "As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death - such as older adults."

These vaccinations have helped decrease the number of new cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 to the lowest level since October.

As of now, more than 30% of all Texans at least 16 years of age have already received at least one dose.

The state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations.

The department said if you're eligible for a vaccine and don't have internet access, you can call 211 to be referred to a local provider.

RELATED: Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations falling further below 4,000
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Jeff Ehling shares his first-hand experience with getting the COVID-19 vaccine.



SEE ALSO: More than 20 percent of Texans may have COVID-19 antibodies, study shows
EMBED More News Videos

UTHealth teamed up with the state to conduct this survey and preliminary data estimates that 14% to 24% of Texans have those antibodies.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexastexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Texas launches vaccine schedule sign-up as eligibility widens
Relieved Houstonians celebrate widened vaccine access
Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for under 55
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD investigating if 3 Acres Homes shootings are connected
Warming up ahead of a strong cold front Wednesday
Massive fire rips through Nassau Bay condos
UH headed to NCAA Final Four after win over Oregon State
Trooper not showing 'viable signs of brain activity,' DPS says
Family, friends of George Floyd following Chauvin trial closely
Sugar Land 95: Discovery leads to new curriculum at FBISD
Show More
300 jobs open in Sugar Land with ABC13 virtual job fair today
Texan Live's Game of the Week: Crosby vs. Barbers Hill
New documentary examines murder of Michael Jordan's father
Harris County deputy hurt in crash on I-10 at Beltway 8
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News