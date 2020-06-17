Several Houston-area bars close amid COVID-19 spike

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several bars and restaurants in the Houston-area have shut down after employees tested positive for COVID-19, and Gov. Greg Abbott said if they don't adhere to social distancing measures, they will face discipline or get their liquor license suspended.Over the weekend, BUDDY's Houston in Montrose announced it will shut down after several of its employees, including the owner, tested positive for COVID-19.In a video posted on Facebook, owner Christopher Barry said he and four other employees recently got tested for coronavirus and were given positive results."I don't have an elevated temperature. I am asymptomatic," he explained in the video. "I have a cough every once and awhile. Still, we feel it's the most responsible thing to do."Barry said out of all 27 of the bar's employees, only nine were able to return to work since reopening a few weeks ago. Five out of those nine are now in self-isolation.The bar will be temporarily closed for disinfecting, and all five employees will require a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to work."I feel perfectly fine, but [coronavirus] affects people in different ways," said Barry. "So, be safe out there."Barry is also encouraging everyone to get tested.He doesn't believe, however, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission needs to come in and tell people how to do things, especially since he said they took a proactive approach.Meanwhile, Blur Bar in Montrose will also be closing for two weeks after several of its members also tested positive for COVID-19.El Bolillo Bakery posted on Instagram that its location on Airline was closing until further notice after some of its employees came in contact with the virus.The list of places goes on.Front Porch Pub on West Gray also posted to social media it was closing until further notice.In Galveston, the owner of Yagas Cafe said in a statement that a few of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 and felt a social responsibility to close immediately. The owner also said a professional crew will be sanitizing the cafe.