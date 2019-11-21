High school student suffers possible 'vaping overdose': HFD

Houston Fire Department told ABC13 a female patient was taken to the hospital.
It's not known the age or the circumstances of the reported overdose.
ABC13 has reached out to Houston ISD for comment on the incident.
The medical episode comes in the midst of growing calls to ban e-cigarettes and vaping devices over deaths citing their use.
At Lamar High School where a female student was taken to the hospital for a “vape overdose,” per HFD. Working to get more information from @HoustonISD #abc13 pic.twitter.com/tbAzFdIOrk— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) November 21, 2019
SEE ALSO:
New ways teens are hiding vaping habits in plain sight from adults
Health officials issue warning after 3 Houston teens hospitalized due to vaping