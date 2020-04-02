Health & Fitness

$1,000 fine to residents caught without a mask in Texas city

LAREDO, Texas -- A city in Texas is taking drastic measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Laredo will be requiring every resident older than 5 years old to wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas.

MORE: US Surgeon General: Face masks shouldn't be worn at 'expense of social distancing'
EMBED More News Videos

The United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams didn't explicitly warn against using face coverings but said they cannot be worn "at the expense of social distancing."


This comes as the U.S. Surgeon General changed its tone after learning there's a good amount of asymptomatic spread of the virus. They're now asking the CDC to discuss whether or not people should be wearing the masks to help prevent the spread.

If people are caught not covering their nose and mouth, they face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 in Laredo.

MORE: Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus texasu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Free COVID-19 testing site opens in northeast Houston
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Bonds as low as $10 given to some charged with violent crimes
How Houston crime fared during 'stay home' order
Nurse says she worked for 7 days while infected with COVID-19
Keep the umbrella handy through Saturday
Show More
7-week-old infant who died at hospital had coronavirus
Nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
Rachel Briers on being a new mom during coronavirus
You can see Hamilton in Houston this summer for only $10
ABC13 legend Marvin Zindler reads children's stories
More TOP STORIES News