Get ready: If you own a smartphone and are in the United States, you're likely to get an alert from FEMA later this week.The National Presidential Alert test will happen on Thursday.It's like the AMBER Alerts and is meant to warn Americans in the event of a national emergency.FEMA and the FCC says beginning at 1:18 p.m. Houston time on Thursday, your phone will receive the Presidential Alert. Here's a warning: your phone will make a loud tone.