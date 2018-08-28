SAN FRANCISCO, California --A new report details a gruesome discovery inside the home of a missing man in San Francisco.
According to The Chronicle, a headless corpse was found in a fish tank at the home on Clara Street near 5th in the SOMA neighborhood.
Now investigators are trying to determine if the remains belong to Brian Egg.
The 65-year-old was reported missing by a neighbor earlier this month. That neighbor says he grew suspicious when two strangers started answering Egg's door, saying the homeowner was on vacation.
Egg remains missing, and police are trying to identify the body.