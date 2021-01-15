HCSO investigating body found inside submerged vehicle in Baytown

Today, as part of a follow-up investigation, @HCSOTexas Investigators in conjunction with our Dive Team & Marine Units recovered a submerged car from a waterway located near 7699 Thompson Dr @ Jones. A deceased body was located inside the car. Investigators are working with the pic.twitter.com/ITWMAbcmtg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 15, 2021

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a homicide in the Baytown area Thursday afternoon after a body was found in a submerged vehicle.Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's department said they've been investigating the homicide located near the 7699 block of Thompson and Jones since Wednesday afternoon.HCSO Sgt. Bean Bell said after pressure from the victim's family, a woman called 911 to report she was involved in murder and led deputies to a car in the canal with body inside.Family identified the victim as Johnathan Tisby. A person of interest has been identified.