HCSO investigating body found inside submerged vehicle in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a homicide in the Baytown area Thursday afternoon after a body was found in a submerged vehicle.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's department said they've been investigating the homicide located near the 7699 block of Thompson and Jones since Wednesday afternoon.

HCSO Sgt. Bean Bell said after pressure from the victim's family, a woman called 911 to report she was involved in murder and led deputies to a car in the canal with body inside.

Family identified the victim as Johnathan Tisby. A person of interest has been identified.

