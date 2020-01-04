fatal crash

Driver left motorist to die after N. Harris Co. crash: Deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a driver dead on Lauder Road in north Harris County.

Officials said a black Chevy Tahoe was hit by a grey Chevy SUV.



The driver of the Tahoe was ejected and died on the scene. The sheriff's office said the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Police are looking for the driver of the other vehicle, which is missing its front grill and bumper. The vehicle was last seen heading east on Lauder towards Eastex Freeway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countycrimehit and runfatal crashharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Suspected drunk driver with 2 prior DWIs kills man in crash
1 dead after multiple vehicles involved in crash near 288
Spring ISD remembers principal killed in car crash
Man charged with felony murder in crash that split victim's car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News