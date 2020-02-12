HCSO deputy who went into coma in January has died

A Harris County deputy who was in a coma for weeks after suffering a medical emergency has died, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputy Mark Edward was hospitalized in late January after suffering a medical emergency while off-duty.

Gonzalez told Eyewitness News Edward was unable to recover from the incident and passed away.

There are no details on Edward's funeral but a GoFundMe has been set up.
