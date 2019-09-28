Harris County deputy fires weapon after suspect tries to hit him with truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's deputy had to dodge a truck driving toward him Saturday morning after attempting to stop a vehicle due to suspicious behavior.

The deputy spotted the vehicle around 7:35 a.m. at 17600 Keith Harrow Blvd.

Sergeant Dennis Wolfford with the HCSO Homicide Unit told ABC13 the deputy approached the Lexus alone, spotting several people inside and a truck parked next to it.

As he approached, he said the suspects began to act suspiciously.

That is when authorities say the deputy gave orders for the individuals to comply and show their hands.

Authorities say one male ran toward the truck with a screwdriver in hand.

They say he reached toward the floorboard, put the truck in drive and headed straight for the deputy.

The deputy then discharged his firearm and hit the truck.

Authorities say no one was hit.

The suspect fled the scene in the truck, which was later found a short distance away.

A man and woman who remained in the Lexus were taken into custody.

The HCSO is working with the District Attorney's office to determine their charges.
