A Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, which is a felony.Authorities say 31-year-old Deputy Landon Davis was driving his personal vehicle when he was detained by Humble police on Aug. 28 around 11:50 p.m.Vehicular Crime Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and took over the investigation.Davis has been reassigned to administrative desk duty. He is a two-year veteran of the sheriff's office.Davis is out on bond.