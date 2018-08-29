Harris County Sheriff's deputy accused of driving drunk with child in car

EMBED </>More Videos

A Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with DWI.

A Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, which is a felony.

Authorities say 31-year-old Deputy Landon Davis was driving his personal vehicle when he was detained by Humble police on Aug. 28 around 11:50 p.m.

Vehicular Crime Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and took over the investigation.

Davis has been reassigned to administrative desk duty. He is a two-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

Davis is out on bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwiharris county sheriffs officedwi with childHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical downpours soak parts of Houston area
Student makes threat against League City Intermediate
1 killed in crash after Jeep slams into car on East Freeway
'I screwed up' Katy teen who allegedly made threat out of jail
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
Worker taken to hospital after getting arm stuck in machine
US and Sounders striker Clint Dempsey retires from soccer
Pink's husband parent-shamed over taking sick son out in public
Show More
'I'm gonna kill you' Man seen taking woman after ringing doorbell
Homeowner shoots suspect who kicked in door
Family finds man dying from gunshot wound in NE Houston
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
11-year-old dies after being left in hot car in her driveway
More News